2012年 3月 29日 星期四

New Issue - Bladex sells $400 mln notes

March 28 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio
Exterior (Bladex), on Wednesday sold $400 million of
senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BLADEX	
	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 3.75 PCT    MATURITY    04/04/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.271   FIRST PAY   10/04/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.912 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/04/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 287.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

