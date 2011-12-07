Jail coal execs, says U.S. Rep--ex-Massey CEO back

* Congressman urges felonies against coal co execs
* Ex-Massey CEO Blankenship listed as president of new co
* Environmentalists want Massey charter revoked
By Steve James
NEW YORK, Dec 7 A U.S. congressman on Wednesday
deplored a return to the coal industry by Don Blankenship,
whose company was fined a record amount for safety violations
at the West Virginia mine where 29 men died last year.
George Miller, the ranking Democrat on the House Committee
on Education and the Workforce, also called for coal company
executives to face criminal felony charges for impeding
investigations, like the one into the Upper Big Branch accident
-- the worst U.S. mine disaster in four decades.
"When you obstruct the safety investigation, it should be a
felony," Miller told the U.S. House of Representatives.
"Somebody should go to jail."
His comments came a day after the federal Mine Safety and
Health Administration (MSHA) issued a damning report on the
April 2010 Upper Big Branch explosion, saying it resulted from
"a culture of valuing production over safety" at the mine,
owned then by Blankenship's Massey Energy.
MSHA imposed a record $10.2 million fine for safety
violations at the mine and Alpha Natural Resources ,
which acquired Massey this year, agreed to pay a settlement of
nearly $210 million over the accident.
The agreement does not resolve questions of individual
responsibility, and federal prosecutors left open the
possibility of criminal charges against ex-Massey executives.
Blankenship, dubbed the "Dark Lord of Coal Country" by
Rolling Stone magazine last year for his iron-hand stewardship
of mining companies in Appalachia, stepped down as Massey chief
executive at the end of last year.
But, according to Kentucky state records, he is listed as
president of a new company incorporated this year -- McCoy Coal
Group. McCoy was his mother's maiden name.
On the application, Attorney Gregory Blackburn, of South
Williamson, Kentucky, was listed as the company's registered
agent. Blackburn did not immediately return a call from Reuters
seeking confirmation that Blankenship had started a new coal
company and information on his role.
Speaking to Congress on Wednesday, Rep. Miller, a
California Democrat, lambasted Massey executives for allowing
the company to flout federal safety regulations as well as
intimidating workers and running two sets of books to hide
safety failings.
Miller said Blankenship left the company with a payout of
$86 million. "And now, get this: Don Blankenship, the CEO,
wants to go back in the coal business after killing 29 miners
and ... the suggestion is that they might be able to give him a
permit to open up a mine.
"Twenty-nine miners are dead, violations of the law, a
criminal corporate culture -- and somebody else says they might
be able to go back in the mines?" asked Miller.
Phil Smith, a spokesman for the United Mine Workers of
America (UMWA) union, said he recently heard of Blankenship's
possible comeback. "It's breathtaking he has the chutzpah
(gall) to get back into the industry.
"If a miner does something that creates a hazard, he can
lose his papers and can't work. But a coal company does it and
29 miners die, and nothing is done -- there is something
fundamentally wrong with that," said Smith.
In another development, a coalition of environmental groups
called on Vice President Joe Biden's son Beau, the Delaware
Attorney General, to revoke Massey's corporate charter.
Although it became an Alpha subsidiary in June, Massey still
maintains its own charter in Delaware.
"A financial settlement, even for hundreds of millions of
dollars, is just not enough to prevent corporations like Massey
from abusing their enormous power over our lives," said the
statement by the groups Free Speech for People, Appalachian
Voices and the Rainforest Action Newtwork.
"It is simply not acceptable for corporations to buy their
way out after criminally killing people, any more than it is
acceptable for them to buy control over our government"