Goldman's Blankfein campaigns for gay marriage

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 5 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein, one of Wall Street's
most powerful figures, has become the first major business
leader to join a national media campaign in support of same-sex
marriage.
Gay rights advocacy group Human Rights Campaign published a
video on Sunday in which 57-year-old Blankfein, who has headed
investment bank Goldman Sachs since 2006, asks viewers to join a
"majority of Americans who support marriage equality."
"America's corporations learned long ago that equality is
just good business and it's the right thing to do," Blankfein
said in the video, which was posted on popular video website
YouTube.
Blankfein had already made his views on the issue known.
Last year he was one of the financial industry executives to
sign an open letter calling on New York state lawmakers to
legalize same-sex marriage.
Yet Sunday's video is a rare public display of support on a
highly controversial issue from one of the financial world's
titans whose firm has not always endeared itself among
supporters of liberal causes, depicted by some lawmakers and
activists as the epitome of Wall Street greed.
"Our campaign is all about recruiting unexpected
spokespeople so Americans can connext the dots and realise that
on an issue like this there can be agreement," Human Rights
Campaign spokesman Fred Sainz said.
Besides Blankfein, the Americans for Marriage Equality
campaign has attracted a dozen personalities on similar videos,
including U.S. Senator Al Franken, Cleveland Browns linebacker
Scott Fujita and Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique.
"The fact that we have Mo'Nique and Lloyd Blankfein
campaigning on this should show that we can have commonality on
the issue. We approached Lloyd Blankfein and literally within
hours he had said yes, he would do it," Sainz said.
Goldman Sachs spokesman Michael Duvally did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Gay marriage remains outlawed in more than 40 of the 50 U.S.
states and the issue promises to surface in the 2012
presidential election even as economic woes seem to take
priority in the minds of voters.
President Barack Obama has supported rights for same sex
couples but has stopped short of endorsing marriage, while most
of the Republicans seeking to challenge him in November have
come out against it.