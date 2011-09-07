UPDATE 1-Ontario court OKs Blockbuster Canada closure

* Receiver to close 253 remaining stores

Sept 7 Grant Thornton Limited, the receiver of bankrupt Blockbuster Canada Co, said the Ontario Superior Court of Justice authorized it to close the remaining of the video rental company's 253 retail stores and related operations.

Blockbuster Canada Co, a unit of Blockbuster Inc , had filed for protection from a New York bankruptcy court in May, a month after its U.S. parent was acquired by Dish Network for $320 million.

Blockbuster Canada's operations, which have been hit by competition, were consolidated by Grant Thornton -- the legal custodian in charge -- and about 150 retail locations were closed in June.

The final closure process will include a clearance sale of its inventory at a discounted rate. Clearance sales are scheduled to begin on Sept. 9, Grant Thonton said in a statement.

After the clearance sale, Blockbuster's gift cards and loyalty or rewards programs will not be available for its customers. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)