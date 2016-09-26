R3, 8 banks successfully test Intel blockchain platform for bond trading

NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S.-based financial
innovation start-up R3 announced on Monday that it and eight
banks, including HSBC and State Street, have successfully tested
a blockchain platform powered by Intel Corp technology for bond
transactions.
The platform featured advanced smart contract technology
that enabled trading, matching, and settlement of U.S. Treasury
bonds, as well as automated coupon payments and redemption, R3
said in a statement.
Blockchain technology powers the digital currency bitcoin,
enabling data sharing across a network of individual computers.
It has gained worldwide popularity due to its perceived
usefulness in recording and keeping track of assets across
practically all industries.
"Our goal at R3 is to bring our members together with the
strongest technology players and work collaboratively to
evaluate and accelerate this technology to production using
real-world use cases," said Tim Grant, chief executive officer
of R3's Lab and Research Center.
R3 is leading a consortium of more than 60 of the world's
largest financial institutions created to develop commercial
applications of blockchain technology for the financial services
industry.
The R3 consortium members involved in U.S. Treasury debt
project included CIBC, ING Bank, HSBC, Scotiabank, Societe
Generale, State Street, UBS and UniCredit.
The blockchain trial was undertaken at R3's Lab and Research
Center. R3, Intel and each of the banks used physical,
"non-cloud-based nodes" hosted across the U.S., Canada, Asia,
Australia and Europe to interact and simulate U.S. Treasury
trading on the blockchain.
