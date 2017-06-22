London startup Blockchain raises $40 million in fresh funding

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 22
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 London-based startup
Blockchain has raised $40 million (31.5 million pounds) in a
fresh round of funding as the software company rides a wave of
enthusiasm for digital currency technology.
The financing round, the largest for a financial technology
company since Britain's vote last year to leave the European
Union, was led by the venture capital arm of Alphabet Inc
and Lakestar, Blockchain said on Thursday.
Nokota Management and Digital Currency Group also
participated in the financing round, which boosted Blockchain's
total funding to more than $70 million
Tom Hulme, general partner at Alphabet's venture firm GV,
said the firm invested because "the pace of innovation in the
digital currency space is unmatched."
Founded in 2011, Blockchain makes software that allows
consumers and businesses to make transactions using digital
currencies such as bitcoin. The firm is named after the internet
platform that records and validates transactions between two
parties without relying on an intermediary such as a bank.
Co-founder and Chief Executive Peter Smith said that, as of
March, the company was completing the equivalent of $2.5 billion
in transactions on a monthly basis through its consumer virtual
wallet product.
"Anybody with a reasonable ability to use a smartphone can
use it," Smith said. "My grandmother uses our product today."
The growing acceptance and adoption of digital financial
products has helped startups like Blockchain attract investor
attention.
Last week, American International Group Inc
announced a blockchain-based insurance product.
Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and
other banks have invested in blockchain startups, and many will
roll out commercial blockchain products this year.
In the first quarter, blockchain startups raised a total of
$141 million from investors, a 57 percent increase over the
fourth quarter but an 18 percent drop from the first quarter of
2016, according to data provider CB Insights.
Some skeptics say blockchain will never be adopted broadly
or pose a threat to traditional banks, while others point to the
volatility of bitcoin, the digital currency based on the
technology.
While far from mainstream, digital currency has enjoyed
growing popularity that Smith attributes to the instability of
traditional currencies in places such as Brazil, and political
uncertainty in Britain and the United States.
The day after Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, Smith
said, Blockchain had the second-highest number of new users sign
up in a single day.
"In you're in an environment of rapidly deteriorating
geopolitical stability," Smith said, "you are open to new ideas
and new products."
(1 British pound = $1.2686)
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Bill Rigby)