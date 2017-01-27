Bosch, Cisco, BNY Mellon, others launch new blockchain consortium

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 27 Cisco Systems Inc,
Bosch Ltd and several other companies, have set up a
consortium to work on how blockchain can be used to secure and
improve "internet of things" applications, as sectors beyond
finance seek to benefit from bitcoin's underlying technology.
The group, which also includes Bank of New York Mellon Corp
, Foxconn Technology Group, security company Gemalto and
blockchain startups Consensus Systems (ConsenSys), BitSE and
Chronicled Inc said on Friday that they will collaborate to
develop a shared blockchain protocol for the internet of things
- the concept that everyday objects, from washing machines to
shipping containers, will be connected to the internet and will
be able to send and receive data.
While having more devices connected to the internet presents
some advantages for consumers and businesses, it also increases
the scope of devices which could be hacked.
Blockchain is a tamper-proof distributed record of
transactions that is maintained by a network of computers on the
internet and secured through advanced cryptography. Proponents
of the nascent technology believe it could be used to provide
additional security and better identity management features to
internet of things applications.
"We are seeing tremendous potential for the application of
blockchain in industrial use cases," said Dirk Slama, chief
alliance officer at Bosch Software Innovations. "Being able to
create a tamperproof history of how products are manufactured,
moved and maintained in complex value networks with many
stakeholders is a critical capability ..."
The consortium is one of several collaborative efforts by
large companies aimed at advancing the development of blockchain
technology. Around 40 banks are members of a blockchain
consortium run by startup R3 CEV, while technology firms such as
IBM Corp and Hitachi Ltd are part of a
consortium led by the Linux Foundation.
Companies in different sectors are looking at the
technology, but some financial firms have forged ahead, recently
announcing plans to deploy new blockchain systems this year.
The new internet of things consortium highlights how
companies could make bigger moves in blockchain this year.
"Securing identity for physical property and packaging is
going to be a big business opportunity over the next decade,
high value parts of logistics supply chains and regulated
industries like energy, pharmaceuticals, and cold chain could
all see a blockchain component over the next decade," said Joe
Pindar, director of product strategy at Gemalto.
As investment into blockchain continues to grow, skeptics
have warned that the technology may be hyped and that it may
take several years before companies can reap its benefits.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Bernard Orr)