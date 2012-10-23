版本:
New Issue- Block Financial sells $500 mln in notes

Oct 23 Block Financial LLC, on Monday
sold $500 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The notes are guaranteed by H&R Block Inc.  
    J.P. Morgan was the sole active bookrunning manager for the
sale.

BORROWER: BLOCK FINANCIAL

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    11/01/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.437   FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.574 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 375 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

