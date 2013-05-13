Bloomberg's top editor calls policy on client data 'inexcusable'

NEW YORK May 13 Matthew Winkler,
editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News, apologized on Monday for
allowing journalists "limited" access to sensitive data about
how clients used Bloomberg terminals, saying it was
"inexcusable" but that important customer data had always been
protected.
His statement came as the European Central Bank said it was
in "close contact with Bloomberg" about any possible breaches in
the confideniality of data usage. The U.S. Federal Reserve said
it was examining whether there could have been leaks of
confidential information. A source briefed on the situation said
the Treasury Department was looking into the question as well.
The practice of giving reporters access to some data
considered proprietary - including when a customer looked into
broad categories such as equities or bonds - came to light in
media reports last week. In response, the parent company,
Bloomberg LP, said it had restricted such access last month
after Goldman Sachs Group Inc complained.
Winkler, in an editorial posted on Bloomberg.com, said: "Our
reporters should not have access to any data considered
proprietary. I am sorry they did. The error is inexcusable."
Goldman flagged the matter to Bloomberg after the bank
found that journalists had access to more information than it
had known and argued the information was sensitive and should
not be seen by reporters.
The news triggered fears at Wall Street firms about the
privacy of sensitive data, as well as at the Fed and other U.S.
government departments that use Bloomberg terminals.
In the editorial, Winkler sought to clarify what exactly
Bloomberg journalists could see. He said they had access to a
user's login history, as well as "high-level types of user
functions on an aggregated basis, with no ability to look into
specific security information."
He said the practice dates back to the early days of
Bloomberg News in the 1990s, when reporters used the terminal to
find out what kind of news coverage customers wanted.
"As data privacy has become a central concern to our
clients, we should go above and beyond in protecting data,
especially when we have even the appearance of impropriety,"
Winkler wrote. "And that's why we've made these recent changes
to what reporters can access."
Winkler emphasized that "We have never compromised the
integrity of that data in our reporting" and said Bloomberg
journalists are subject to standards that are among the most
stringent in the business.
"At no time did reporters have access to trading, portfolio,
monitor, blotter or other related systems," he said. "Nor did
they have access to clients' messages to one another. They
couldn't see the stories that clients were reading or the
securities clients might be looking at."
While the information available to Bloomberg reporters was
limited, senior Goldman executives argued that a trader could
profit just by knowing what type of securities high-profile
users were looking at, or what questions a government official
raised with Bloomberg's help desk, people with direct knowledge
of their views said.
The issue made people inside the bank uncomfortable with
even the Bloomberg marketing and sales team's access to
information, the sources said.
In disclosing the new restrictions set last month, Chief
Executive Daniel Doctoroff said Bloomberg had created the
position of client data compliance officer to ensure that its
news operations never have access to confidential customer data.
Closely held Bloomberg, which competes with Thomson Reuters
, the parent of Reuters News, gets the bulk of
its revenue from terminal sales to financial institutions. The
company was founded by Michael Bloomberg, longtime mayor of New
York City.
Bloomberg has more than 315,000 terminal subscribers
globally, with each Bloomberg terminal costing more than $20,000
a year. Last year it posted revenue of $7.9 billion.
In a statement on Friday, Thomson Reuters said the news
division operates "completely independently, with reporters
having no access to non-public data on its customers, especially
any data relating to its customers use of its products or
services."