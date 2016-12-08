版本:
Bloomberg terminals experience slowness- spokesman

Dec 8 Users of Bloomberg L.P.'s terminals are experiencing slowness, a company spokesman confirmed Thursday.

The company is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by James Dalgleish)

