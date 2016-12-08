UPDATE 3-Bloomberg says issues on its terminals resolved

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Recasts to say issues have been resolved for all users)
By Jessica Toonkel
Dec 8 Issues causing slowness on Bloomberg LP's terminals that began late Thursday morning had been resolved for all users by mid- afternoon, the company said.
"All Bloomberg functionality has now been restored to all users," the company said on www.bloombergstatus.com, to alert users of the status of the issues.
Spokesman Ty Trippet did not immediately respond to an emailed inquiry about the scope of the outages. As of October, there were 325,000 Bloomberg terminals worldwide.
Financial services professionals get real-time news and data on Bloomberg terminals. Bloomberg is a competitor of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Andrew Hay and Paul Simao)
