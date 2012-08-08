UPDATE 1-Restaurant operator Bloomin' Brands shares rise in debut

* Shares close up 13 pct

Aug 8 Bloomin' Brands Inc's shares rose in their debut on Wednesday, after the Outback Steakhouse operator scaled down its initial public offering size and priced it below its expected range.

Several companies, which went public in recent weeks, have downsized their offerings to attract investors in a faltering IPO market, following Facebook Inc's disappointing $16 billion stock debut.

Shares of the Bain Capital backed-Bloomin Brands rose as much as 18 percent to touch a high of $13.08, near the low-end of its expected price range.

They closed at $12.41, giving Bloomin' Brands a market value of $1.46 billion.

"I think it has done well because of the pricing being so low," Morningstar analyst James Krapfel said.

"(lower pricing) provides a nice discount to investors that more than makes up for any lingering concerns from recent quarterly flops from other restaurant companies such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Starbucks Corp, Ignite Restaurant Group Inc and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc ."

Global equity fundraising, including initial public offerings and secondary offerings, tumbled 33 percent in the first half of 2012 to $282.4 billion compared to the same period in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Global IPO proceeds slid 46 percent to $59.6 billion.

However, restaurant chains, which appeal to a broader consumer base, are trying hard to tap investor appetite amid the gloom.

Last month, Steakhouse operator Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc failed to entice investors in its stock market debut despite cutting the size of its IPO and pricing it below its expected range.

Shares of Chuy's Holdings Inc, the operator of Chuy's Tex Mex restaurant, opened 15 percent above their offer price in July.

Other restaurant operators in the IPO pipeline include Cheddar's Casual Cafe and Apollo Management-backed CKE Restaurants.

Bloomin' Brands owns and operates 1,247 restaurants and has 195 restaurants operating under franchise or joint venture arrangements across United States and 21 other countries.

The company -- which also runs Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar -- sold 13 million shares in the offering, while the selling stockholders sold the remaining shares.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank Securities were among the underwriters to the offering.