UPDATE 1-Blount International raises FY rev view

* Q2 EPS $0.28 in line with estimates
* Q2 rev up 39 pct
* Ups 2011 rev view to $775-$795 mln vs est $745.5 mln
Aug 9 Blount International Inc raised
full-year revenue forecast for the second time this year as the
outdoor products maker expects recent acquisitions to boost
sales.
The company, which makes cutting chain, bars, lawnmower
blades and accessories for yard care equipment, forecast 2011
sales of $775-$795 million. Its prior estimates were $735-$755
million.
Blount expects 2011 sales to benefit from its acquisitions
of Germany's forestry related equipment maker KOX GmbH and a
business of French lawnmower blades manufacturer PBL SAS.
Analysts, on average, were looking for revenue of $745.5
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For April-June, the company's earnings of 28 cents were in
line with analysts' estimates. Sales rose 39 percent to $201.3
million.
Shares of the Portland, Oregan-based company closed at
$13.92 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)