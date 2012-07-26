Blucora revenue jumps 86 pct on search growth

* Q2 adj EPS $0.53 vs $0.20 a year ago

* Q2 rev $100.9 mln vs $54.3 mln a year ago

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.19 to $0.23; rev $90 mln to $93 mln

* Shares up 22 pct after market

July 26 Online search service provider Blucora Inc's second-quarter revenue jumped 86 percent, helped by growth at its search business, sending its shares up 22 percent in extended trading.

The company, previously known as Infospace Inc, also said it expected third-quarter adjusted earnings of 19 cents to 23 cents per share on revenue of $90 million to $93 million.

The company, which owns WebFetch.com, Dogpile.com and MetaCrawler.com, has two main businesses -- search and tax preparation.

The outlook will mostly be driven by the search business, Chief Executive Bill Ruckelshaus told Reuters.

"We're seeing success across a lot of levels in terms of customers segments as well as our ability to garner more share in individual customers business," he said.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30 was $9.7 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a loss of $4.7 million, or 12 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company, which competes with AOL Inc , Ask.com and Answers Corp, earned 53 cents per share, up from the 20 cents it earned last year.

Revenue rose to $100.9 million, boosted by search revenue, which jumped 51 percent.

Shares of the Bellevue, Washington-based company were up at $15.50, after closing at $12.75 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.