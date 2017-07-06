FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blue Apron options to list on CBOE exchanges on Monday -CBOE
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点34分 / 1 天前

Blue Apron options to list on CBOE exchanges on Monday -CBOE

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Options contracts on Blue Apron Holdings Inc, the first U.S. meal-kit company to go public, will debut on CBOE Holdings Inc's exchanges on Monday, a CBOE spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The listing of the options contracts is subject to the stock meeting CBOE's criteria for new listings, the spokeswoman said. Typically, other U.S. options exchanges would also offer these options at the same time.

Blue Apron shares, which started trading on June 29 at $10, have slipped as investors have been fretting about the prospects of the meal-kit industry. The shares closed down 8.8 percent at $8.06 on Thursday. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Sandra Maler)

