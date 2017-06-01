UPDATE 1-U.S. meal kit service Blue Apron files for IPO

(Adds details, background)
June 1 Blue Apron Holdings Inc, the biggest U.S.
meal kit company, has filed for an initial public offering, amid
increasing competition as more companies seek to deliver fresh
ingredients and recipes to subscribers.
New York City-based Blue Apron has selected Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Barclays among underwriters to its
IPO.
Reuters reported in March that Blue Apron competitor, Sun
Basket, which focuses on organic ingredients, had hired banks
for an IPO that could come in the second half of the year.
Blue Apron, named after the uniform that apprentice chefs
wear in France, delivers prepackaged ingredients and recipes to
subscribers' doorsteps for them to prepare at home, a business
model attempting to disrupt traditional grocery shopping.
The company, founded in 2012, is not profitable. It lost
$54.9 million last year but revenue more than doubled to $795.4
million, Blue Apron said in a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Blue Apron posted a net loss of $52.2 million for the first
quarter of 2017 on revenue of $244.8 million.
The company said it would list its class A shares on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "APRN".
Blue Apron has two classes of voting stock, class A and
class B, as well as a class C of non-voting stock, the company
said.
Blue Apron filed for an IPO of up to $100 million. The
amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first
IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final
size of the IPO could be different.
