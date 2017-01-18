MOVES-BlueBay Asset Management appoints emerging markets strategist

Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.

Ash will be based in London and report to David Dowsett, partner and co-head of the emerging markets team.

Ash most recently served as the head of CEEMEA credit strategy at Nomura Holdings Inc, said BlueBay Asset Management, which is wholly-owned by Royal Bank of Canada . (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)