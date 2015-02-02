BlueBird's rare blood disorder drug gets breakthrough therapy status

BRIEF-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
Feb 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has designated BlueBird Bio Inc's blood disorder drug a breakthrough therapy, speeding up the treatment's development process.
The company's shares rose nearly 7 percent in premarket trading.
Breakthrough therapy designation is based on initial trial data and granted to drugs with the potential to treat serious diseases better than existing therapies.
BlueBird's drug, LentiGlobin, aims to treat beta-thalassemia - a disease that results in lower levels of hemoglobin in the blood. The disease is caused by mutations in the human beta-globin gene.
Low levels of hemoglobin cause thalassemia patients to suffer from weakness, fatigue and other serious complications.
The therapy involves the insertion of a functional human beta-globin gene into the patient's stem cells, which are then retransplanted into the patient.
The treatment is currently in early-stage trials. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec