Premium pet food firm Blue Buffalo picks IPO bookrunners-sources

March 12 Blue Buffalo, the premium pet food company, has hired banks for an initial public offering that could come later this year, three people familiar with the company said on Wednesday.

The Wilton, Connecticut-based company has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc to lead the IPO, the people said.

The people declined to be named because the matter is not public.

The company and the banks could not be immediately reached for comment.