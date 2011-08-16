UPDATE 1-Blue Coat Q1 misses, sees weak Q2; shares fall

* Q1 rev $109.5 mln vs est $113.4 mln
* Q1 adj EPS $0.18 vs est $0.21
* Sees Q2 sales $103-$110 mln vs est $116 mln
* Shares fall 17 pct in extended trade
Aug 16 Blue Coat Systems Inc posted
worse-than-expected quarterly results hurt by lower product
sales, and forecast second-quarter sales well below market
estimates, sending its shares down 17 percent in extended trade.
The Sunnyvale, California-based Internet-monitoring gear
maker forecast second-quarter sales of $103-$110 million,
compared with analysts' expectations of $116 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which appointed Gregory Clark as its new chief
executive, said first-quarter product sales were impacted by
weakness in its U.S. federal vertical.
For the May-July quarter the company posted sales of $109.5
million, missing sales estimates of $113.4 million.
Product sales fell by more than a fifth to $58.6 million.
Excluding special items, it earned 18 cents a share, the
company said.
Analysts were looking for earnings of 21 cents per share.
Blue Coat shares were down $2.93, or 17 percent, at $14.75
in extended trade. They closed at $17.68 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)