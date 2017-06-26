Martin Marietta to buy Bluegrass Materials for $1.63 bln

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Building materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials Inc said on Monday it agreed to buy construction material producer Bluegrass Materials Co for about $1.63 billion in cash.
Bluegrass Materials makes aggregates and concrete blocks.
Martin Marietta said it expected the deal to close in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)