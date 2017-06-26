版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 19:18 BJT

Martin Marietta to buy Bluegrass Materials for $1.63 bln

June 26 Building materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials Inc said on Monday it agreed to buy construction material producer Bluegrass Materials Co for about $1.63 billion in cash.

Bluegrass Materials makes aggregates and concrete blocks.

Martin Marietta said it expected the deal to close in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐