UPDATE 1-Martin Marietta to buy Bluegrass Materials for $1.63 bln

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Building materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials Inc agreed to buy privately held Bluegrass Materials Co for about $1.63 billion in cash to expand into mid-Atlantic region.
Bluegrass Materials, which makes aggregates and concrete blocks, operates 23 sites across Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, Kentucky and Tennessee.
The deal allows Martin Marietta to expand into Maryland's Baltimore, Frederick, Hagerstown and Eastern Shore metropolitan areas as well as Delaware.
"With aggregates shipments currently 20 percent to 30 percent below peak levels, all of these markets are expected to benefit from the accelerating economic recovery in the eastern United States," the company said in a statement.
Martin Marietta said it expected cost savings of about $15 million from the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)