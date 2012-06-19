UPDATE 1-Bluegreen, BFC Financial shareholders approve merger

June 19 Shareholders of time-share vacation
provider Bluegreen Corp and BFC Financial Corp
approved the proposed merger between the companies, despite a
higher offer from privately held rival Diamond Resorts.
Under the terms of BFC Financial's offer, holders of
Bluegreen's common stock will receive eight shares of BFC's
class A common stock for each share of Bluegreen's common stock
they hold, valuing the company at about $5.60 pe r share, as of
Monday.
Bluegreen's board determined on Monday that Diamond's
$6.25-per-share cash offer, a t a premium of 9 percent, was not
'superior' to BFC Financial's $176.34 million deal, a
diversified holding company.
It also said Diamond's offer was contingent on satisfactory
due diligence and obtaining sufficient financing.
Diamond Resorts, which had called for a delay in the
shareholder vote, said it was 'disappointed' by the actions of
Bluegreen's board.
"We think this failure of governance is stunning," Diamond
Resorts said in a statement on Tuesday.
It said it received financing commitments from Guggenheim
Partners, but blamed the Bluegreen board for not disclosing the
receipt of this financing commitment to shareholders.
Shares of Bluegreen Corp were trading at $5.75 in afternoon
trade. They have almost doubled since Nov. 14, when BFC
Financial had made its offer.