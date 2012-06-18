UPDATE 2-Bluegreen rejects bid from Diamond Resorts

* Diamond's $6.25/shr 18 pct premium to Bluegreen's Friday
close
* Bluegreen says BFC offer superior
* Bluegreen shares rise as much as 14 pct
June 18 Time-share vacation provider Bluegreen
Corp rejected privately held rival Diamond Resorts' $197
million takeover offer as its board determined that the proposal
was not 'superior' to the one made by BFC Financial Corp
.
Diamond's $6.25-per-share cash offer, made public Monday,
and which represents a premium of 18 percent to Bluegreen's
Friday close, drove the stock up as much as 14 percent. It
closed up 8 percent at $5.74 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Bluegreen shareholders are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to
vote on the merger agreement that the company signed with BFC in
November. That deal valued Bluegreen at about $5.36 as of
Friday.
BFC already owns 54 percent of Bluegreen's outstanding
equity.
In making its determination, Bluegreen noted that the
company had once before granted Diamond exclusive rights to
negotiate a deal in 2008, only to see the proposal abandoned due
to a lack of financing.
In a regulatory filing, Bluegreen said it received Diamond's
offer, made in a letter on June 15, was contingent on
satisfactory due diligence and obtaining sufficient financing.