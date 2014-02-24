Oracle to buy online data management startup BlueKai

Feb 24 Oracle Corp said it would buy
online data management startup BlueKai to bolster its marketing
platform.
BlueKai collects and analyzes online ad data, helping
advertisers personalize online and offline marketing campaigns.
Oracle, the world's No. 2 business software maker, did not
disclose the value of the deal.
However, Business Insider reported last week that Oracle was
looking to buy BlueKai for about $400 million. ()
Oracle bought web-based marketing software maker Responsys
for about $1.39 billion in December to expand its
cloud-computing services.
The company acquired Eloqua, a maker of web-based marketing
automation software, in December 2012.
Oracle's shares closed at $38.10 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.