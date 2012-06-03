Blue Nile could see shares rise 25 pct-Barron's

UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
June 3 Shares of online jewelry retailer Blue Nile Inc could rise as much as 25 percent this year if diamond price inflation slows, according to a report in Barron's weekly financial newspaper.
A jump last year in the price of demands eroded the company's cost advantage over brick-and-mortar rivals, harming profit, the report said.
The company's shares are down about 37 percent in the last 12 months.
Prices for diamonds should not rise as much in 2012 as they did in 2011, and Blue Nile should be helped by a new strategy to boost revenue by lowering prices and by international expansion, the report said.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)