UPDATE 1-Blue Nile Q2 misses on rising diamond prices, sees weak Q3

Aug 4 Online diamond retailer Blue Nile posted a quarterly profit that missed market estimates, hurt by rising diamond and metal prices, and forecast third-quarter earnings below estimates, sending its shares down 5 percent after the bell.

The company sees third-quarter earnings of 16-17 cents a share, while analysts, on average, were expecting it to earn 22 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Blue Nile sees revenue of $71.5-$74 million, below analysts' expectations of $77 million.

Second-quarter net income was flat at $2.8 million, or 19 cents a share, compared with the year-ago period.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $80.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 20 cents a share, on revenue of $84.1 million.

Shares of the company were trading down at $34.62 in after market trade. They closed at $36.59 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)