UPDATE 1-Blue Nile Q2 misses on rising diamond prices, sees weak Q3

* Q2 EPS $0.19 vs est $$0.20
* Q2 rev $80.5 mln vs est $84.1 mln
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.16-$0.17 vs est $0.22
* Sees Q3 rev $71.5-$74 mln vs est $77 mln
* Shares down 5 percent after the bell
Aug 4 Online diamond retailer Blue Nile
posted a quarterly profit that missed market estimates, hurt by
rising diamond and metal prices, and forecast third-quarter
earnings below estimates, sending its shares down 5 percent
after the bell.
The company sees third-quarter earnings of 16-17 cents a
share, while analysts, on average, were expecting it to earn 22
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Blue Nile sees revenue of $71.5-$74 million, below analysts'
expectations of $77 million.
Second-quarter net income was flat at $2.8 million, or 19
cents a share, compared with the year-ago period.
Net sales rose 5 percent to $80.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 20 cents a
share, on revenue of $84.1 million.
Shares of the company were trading down at $34.62 in after
market trade. They closed at $36.59 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Don Sebastian)