UPDATE 1-Online jeweler Blue Nile agrees to be taken private for $500 mln

Nov 7 Online jeweler Blue Nile Inc said
it agreed to be taken private by an investor group that includes
Bain Capital Private Equity and Bow Street LLC for about $500
million in cash.
The $40.75 per share offer represents a nearly 34 percent
premium over Blue Nile's closing price on Friday.
Blue Nile's shares, which have lost 16 percent of their
value this year, were up 31.5 percent at $40.04 in premarket
trading on Monday.
Blue Nile has a 30-day "go-shop" period, during which it can
solicit alternate proposals, the company said.
The deal, which has no financial condition, is expected to
close in the first quarter of 2017.
Blue Nile, founded in 1999, is an online diamond and fine
jewelry retailer known for its engagement rings. The company,
which operates its website in more than 40 countries, also sells
diamond wedding bands and provides custom jewelry design
services.
The company's top two shareholders are T. Rowe Price
Associates Inc and Wasatch Advisors, which collectively own more
than 30 percent of the company.
Blue Nile said it will continue to be headquartered in
Seattle, Washington, after the deal closes.
BofA Merrill Lynch advised Blue Nile while Wilson Sonsini
Goodrich & Rosati was its legal adviser.
Goldman Sachs & Co will provide debt for the deal and
Kirkland & Ellis LLP is the investor group's legal adviser.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in
Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)