China Bluestar's newly appointed CEO to focus on growth, profitability

| BEIJING
BEIJING Feb 2 The new chief executive of China
National Bluestar said he was conducting a review of its
operations that could include divestments in a bid to boost
growth and competitiveness at the unit of state-owned China
National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina).
Michael Koenig, a former Bayer AG executive and
one of a few foreigners to head a Chinese state-owned company,
told Reuters his priorities include improving Bluestar's already
strong businesses such as animal feed nutrition, led by its
French unit Bluestar Adisseo Co Ltd, and silicon
used for electronics and solar power.
Bluestar's other business such as methanol and acrylic acid
manufacturing are under pressure due to over-capacity, industry
experts say.
"We'll need to go through our portfolio and see where are
the areas in which we probably need to focus a little more on to
be competitive," Koenig, a German national, said in his first
interview since joining Bluestar this month.
"Bluestar has been an untypical Chinese company," he added.
"It has been the clear front runner of Chinese SOEs when it came
to internationalization (and) globalization."
Last year, Bluestar's Norwegian unit Elkem AS sealed a $640
million deal to buy Europe's largest solar panel maker REC
Solar.
People with knowledge of the matter had said Bluestar was
preparing to list Elkem, and Koenig said the company was
"looking for the right time" for a listing.
Bluestar, founded by state enterprise boss Ren Jianxin in
1984 as a small industrial solvent maker in China's remote
northwest, has expanded using a string of acquisitions that also
included the purchase of Australian petrochemical maker Qenos.
The Beijing-based firm operates 58 factories and four
overseas subsidiaries.
In 2008, U.S. fund Blackstone paid $600 million to
take a 20 percent strategic stake in the firm. In 2014, the New
York-based firm quietly sold down most of its stake, people with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Koenig declined to comment on the company's shareholding.
Koenig joined Bluestar after leading a Shanghai-based Bayer
unit for more than a decade.
Bluestar earned revenue of about $7.5 billion last year, he
said, without providing estimates on profits.
Koenig also declined to comment on a possible bid by parent
ChemChina for Swiss agrichemcial group Syngenta, saying he was
an "outsider" to any talks.
