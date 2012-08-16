版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Blyth rises (not falls) in premarket trading

(Corrects direction of move)

NEW YORK Aug 16 NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Blyth Inc : * Shares rise 22 percent in premarket trading (Reporting By Ryan Vlastelica)

