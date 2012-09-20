版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 03:37 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes Blyth's outlook to negative

Sept 20 Blyth Inc : * Moody's affirms blyth's ratings, changes outlook to negative * Rpt-moody's affirms blyth's ratings, changes outlook to negative

