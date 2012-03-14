UPDATE 1-Blyth sees strong FY12 adj profit, shares rise

BRIEF-BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
March 14 Blyth Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by continued growth in its health and wellness segment, and the candle maker forecast a strong full-year adjusted earnings.
Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company rose as much as 14 percent to a more-than-three-year high.
The company, which sells candles under Colonial Candle, PartyLite and Ambria brands among others, now sees full-year adjusted earnings of $5 a share to $5.25 a share.
For the fourth-quarter, Blyth posted a profit of $25.6 million, or $3.08 per share, compared with $21.9 million, or $2.64 per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $365 million.
Sales at ViSalus -- which sells weight management products, nutritional supplements and energy drinks in the United States through independent distributors -- rose nearly seven times during the quarter.
Shares were trading up 13 percent at $77.74, after touching a high of $78.35 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
