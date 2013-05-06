版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 6日 星期一 20:03 BJT

BRIEF-BMC Software shares up following acquisition news

NEW YORK May 6 BMC Software Inc : * Shares up 1.1 percent in premarket trade following acquisition news
