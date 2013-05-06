BMC to sell itself to private equity group for $6.9 bln

May 6 BMC Software Inc said on Monday it agreed to be acquired by a private equity group led by Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital Corp for about $6.9 billion.

The offer price of $46.25 a share represents a scant premium to BMC's Friday close of $45.42. The company's stock has risen 4.5 percent since March 21, when Reuters reported that private equity groups were looking to buy the business software maker.