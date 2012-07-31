UPDATE 1-BMC Software misses estimates on lower bookings

* Q2 adj EPS $0.65 vs est $0.74
* Q2 rev $504.4 mln vs est $521.8 mln
July 31 BMC Software Inc posted
quarterly results below analysts' expectations as a strong
dollar and economic headwinds dragged down enterprise business
software bookings, sending its shares down more than 3 percent
in extended trade.
Net income for the first quarter fell to $54.1 million, or
33 cents per share, from $95.7 million, or 53 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 65 cents per share.
Some of the deals, particularly in the financial services
sector, did not close as customers delayed orders in the face of
economic headwinds, Chief Executive Robert Beauchamp told
Reuters.
Revenue for BMC, which makes software for storage
management, database performance and data recovery rose
marginally to $504.4 million.
Analysts had expected it to earn 74 cents per share on
revenue of $521.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The business software maker also backed its full-year
adjusted earnings forecast of $3.49 to $3.59 per share.
Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company fell $1.25 to
$38.35 in after-market trade on Tuesday. The stock closed at
$39.60 in regular trading on the Nasdaq.