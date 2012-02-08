版本:
New Issue-BMC Software Inc sells $500 mln notes

Feb 8 BMC Software Inc on
Wednesday sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BMC SOFTWARE INC 	
	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 4.25 PCT    MATURITY    02/15/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.468   FIRST PAY   08/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.316 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/13/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 235 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

