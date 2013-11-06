版本:
Goldman Sachs placing 5.34 pct of Spain's BME

MADRID Nov 6 Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it was placing a 5.34 percent stake of Spain's stock market operator BME through an accelerated book building process.

The share package, worth around 127 million euros according to Reuters calculations based on BME's closing share price on Wednesday, belongs to the Bank of Spain, BME said in a statement.
