Brazil's BM&FBOVESPA buys 4.1 pct stake in Mexican bourse for $36 mln

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
SAO PAULO, April 5 Sao Paulo bourse operator BM&FBOVESPA has acquired a 4.1 percent stake in Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB with an investment of 640 million pesos ($36.3 million), the Brazilian bourse said on Tuesday in a securities filing.
BM&FBOVESPA said its investment in the 120-year-old Mexican stock market was worth about 136 million reais ($36.97 million).
BM&FBOVESPA said it will continue to study other opportunities to expand in adjacent business areas. ($1 = 17.6332 Mexican pesos) ($1 = 3.6789 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* CHICO'S FAS INC. AND NEXGEN PACKAGING ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
Jan 18 State Street Corp will pay more than $64 million to resolve U.S. investigations into what prosecutors said was a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades, authorities said on Wednesday.