Brazil's BM&FBovespa says sold 20 pct of its shares in CME Group

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed exchange, said on Wednesday it sold 20 percent of its shares in Chicago-based exchange firm CME Group.
BM&FBovespa said in a statement it had no plans to sell the remaining 4 percent it continues to own in the CME Group.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.