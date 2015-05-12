UPDATE 1-BM&FBovespa seeks Latin America bourse stakes, to launch ETFs

(Adds comments, background throughout)
SAO PAULO May 12 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole
listed exchange, wants to expand further across Latin America,
following the purchase of an 8 percent stake in Chile's Bolsa de
Comercio de Santiago, Chief Executive Officer Edemir
Pinto said on Tuesday.
Similar stake purchases will continue, Pinto said at an
event in São Paulo. Late last year, Pinto said BM&FBovespa
had plans to become a minority shareholder in bourses
in Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru.
His remarks underscore a trend among the world's largest
exchanges, which are building up stakes in some rivals to tap
into the potential of some of the world's fastest-growing
capital markets. CME Group Inc, which owns a stake in
BM&FBovespa, and Nasdaq OMX Group Inc are among bourse
operators increasing their footholds in Latin America and Asia.
Apart from the strategic partnerships with regional peers
forged through the stake purchases, São Paulo-based BM&FBovespa
wants to create more exchange-traded fund products in the risk
management, real estate, commodities and fixed-income markets in
coming months that could also be traded in other markets.
On Tuesday, Pinto announced the creation of five indexes
jointly with S&P Dow Jones Indices that will set the basis for
the creation of ETFs. The indexes will measure the performance
of shares traded in the São Paulo Stock Exchange based on
several risk management metrics.
S&P Dow Jones Indices, or S&P DJI, is a joint venture
between McGraw Hill Financial Inc, CME and News Corp
that was launched in 2012.
BM&FBovespa is considering launching futures contracts
linked to inflation readings in Brazil by June and depositary
receipts for companies traded in other Latin American countries
by year-end, said Eduardo Guardia, the bourse's senior vice
president for products.
