Brazil's BM&FBovespa to release new guidance after Cetip takeover

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 23 BM&FBovespa SA, which has received Brazil regulatory clearance to take over a rival clearinghouse, will issue new operational targets for this year, discontinuing prior guidance as a standalone company.
In a Thursday securities filing, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Sonder said BM&FBovespa sees about 100 million reais in cost savings stemming from the integration of Cetip SA Mercados Organizados on a recurring basis within three years. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.