Brazil's BM&FBovespa to release new guidance after Cetip takeover

SAO PAULO, March 23 BM&FBovespa SA, which has received Brazil regulatory clearance to take over a rival clearinghouse, will issue new operational targets for this year, discontinuing prior guidance as a standalone company.

In a Thursday securities filing, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Sonder said BM&FBovespa sees about 100 million reais in cost savings stemming from the integration of Cetip SA Mercados Organizados on a recurring basis within three years. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)