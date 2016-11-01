BM&FBovespa to book $58 mln provision in Brazil brokerage case

SAO PAULO Nov 1 Financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA
plans to book a provision of 183.9 million reais ($58 million)
against a decision by a Brazilian regional court regarding the
case of a failed brokerage.
In a Tuesday securities filing, BM&FBovespa said
the provision will be reflected and properly booked on
third-quarter results, which are due on Nov. 11. The bourse's
legal team changed the outlook on the case to a "possible" loss
from a probable one previously, BM&FBovespa said, adding that it
will appeal the decision of São Paulo state's appeals court.
($1 = 3.1809 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)