Brazil's BM&FBovespa stock, derivatives transactions fall in Feb

SAO PAULO, March 4 Equities and derivatives
trading at Brazil's sole exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA
showed a slight recovery in February from the prior
month, amid challenging political and economic conditions in
Latin America's largest economy.
According to a securities filing on Wednesday, average daily
traded volume at the exchange's Bovespa equities segment rose 12
percent to 7.13 billion reais ($2.4 billion) last month - when
there were three fewer trading business days than January.
The number of contracts that changed hands per day in the
BM&F derivatives segment rose to 2.77 million last month from
2.39 million in January, the filing added. Trading on
over-the-counter derivatives and equity index futures soared
last month, the company said.
Trading patterns in Brazil's financial markets have remained
mixed since late last year, when a steep deterioration of
economic activity and rising political tension in the wake of
President Dilma Rousseff's re-election rattled financial
markets.
A corruption scandal at Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the nation's
largest listed state company, has fanned volatility too.
The total value of the 360 companies traded in the exchange
grew 6.1 percent to 2.26 trillion reais. Last month, the
benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 9.9 percent - the
biggest monthly gain since January 2012.
On the other hand, trading in futures contracts on the
benchmark Selic interest rate, the Brazilian real-U.S. dollar
exchange rate and the Bovespa index all fell on a monthly basis.
BM&FBovespa's monthly numbers are widely followed by
analysts to gauge the company's revenue and activity performance
ahead of quarterly earnings. Shares on São Paulo-based
BM&FBovespa shed 0.2 percent to 9.9 reais on Wednesday.
