UPDATE 1-Brazil's BM&FBovespa posts 2nd quarter net loss of 114 mln reais

SAO PAULO Aug 11 BM&FBovespa SA,
Latin America's largest financial exchange operator, posted a
net loss of 114 million reais ($36.2 million) in the second
quarter after losses caused by currency fluctuations during the
sale of its stake in CME Group, the company said in a statement
on Thursday.
Excluding the non-recurring item, the exchange posted net
income of 497 million reais in the period, compared with an
average consensus estimate of 397.82 million reais and net
income of 318 million reais in the second quarter of 2015.
BM&FBovespa announced in September that it was going to sell
its 5 percent stake in CME Group. But at the time of the
announcement, the company sold only 1 percent, Chief Financial
Officer Daniel Sonder told Reuters on Thursday.
The remaining 4 percent was sold in April. The deal's
accounting adjustment, considering the currency and CME shares
fluctuations from September to April, was negative in 572.8
million reais.
"Most of that amount has no cash effect," Sonder said.
Management plans to discuss results at an event on Friday.
The Brazilian exchange posted a 33 percent increase on
operational expenses in the second quarter when compared to a
year-earlier period to 268 million reais.
Sonder said the increase in part reflects the costs
associated with the proposal to merge BM&FBovespa operations
with Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, a deal that was approved by
the boards of both companies in May.
($1 = 3.142 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Aluisio Alves; Editing by
Diane Craft and Grant McCool)