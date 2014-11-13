Brazil's BM&FBovespa misses third-quarter profit estimates

SAO PAULO Nov 13 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole
listed financial exchange, missed third-quarter profit estimates
on Thursday, reflecting the impact of a renegotiation of tax
liabilities.
Net income came in at 238.4 million reais($92.1 million) in
the quarter ended in September, compared with the average
estimate of 289 million reais in a reuters poll of five
analysts.
In a statement, BM&FBovespa said profit was affected by a
non-recurring loss of 63 million reais stemming from the
renegotiation of tax liabilities with Brazilian tax authorities.
($1 = 2.5887 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)