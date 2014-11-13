UPDATE 1-Tax charges offset otherwise strong BM&FBovespa quarterly profit

(Recasts to add details on earnings throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO Nov 13 BM&FBovespa SA missed profit
estimates in the third quarter, after the impact of a tax debt
renegotiation offset robust equity and derivatives performance
at Brazil's sole listed financial exchange.
São Paulo-based BM&FBovespa earned net income of 238.4
million reais ($92.1 million) last quarter, compared with the
average estimate of 289 million reais in a Reuters poll of five
analysts. Profit fell 4.6 percent and 15.3 percent on a
quarterly and annual bases, respectively.
More working days and strong trading volumes during the
quarter lifted revenue, helping offset climbing payroll costs
that stoked expenses. BM&FBovespa booked 63.1 million reais in
additional taxes to settle a dispute related to Bovespa Holding
SA's 2007 initial public offering. BM&FBovespa was created from
a merger between Bovespa and Bolsa de Mercadorias & Futuros SA
the year after.
Under terms of the tax renegotiation, BM&FBovespa increased
its income tax bill for the quarter by 45 million reais and
booked 18.1 million reais in additional financial expenses.
Equities and derivatives volumes rose 18.8 percent and 18
percent, respectively, from the prior quarter, driving up net
revenue to 546 million reais, BM&FBovespa said in a statement.
Net revenue came in slightly higher than the poll's estimate of
541 million reais.
Demand for equity derivatives rose in the eve of the October
presidential election, which coupled with a decline in trading
activity by day traders and institutional investors fanned
revenue at the Bovespa equity segment. Nonetheless, revenue per
contract at the BM&F derivatives segment after a shift in the
product mix towards lower-priced instruments such as options and
some currency products.
Almost four years of weak economic expansion and rising
government meddling in the economy have stifled investor
confidence in Brazil, cutting equity market inflows and
triggering price volatility. More hedging and concerns over the
outcome of the election triggered a jump in market trading
volumes.
Sales, general and administrative expenses rose 8.7 percent
in the quarter, above the poll's 3.6 percent estimate after
payroll expenses climbed. On a 12-month basis, SG&A expenses
slipped 0.2 percent, in line with the company's guidance for the
year.
Management plans to discuss third-quarter results at an
event in São Paulo on Friday.
($1 = 2.5887 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)