Keeping BM&FBovespa margins tough amid Brazil woes, CEO says

SAO PAULO Feb 19 Maintaining current operational profitability at bourse operator BM&FBovespa could be challenging, because of the impact of Brazil's harshest recession in years, Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto said on Friday. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

