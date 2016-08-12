BM&FBovespa sees Brazilian IPOs set for revival next year

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Initial public offerings in Brazil are likely to experience a revival next year as economic conditions in Latin America's largest economy show signs of improvement, executives at financial exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA said on Friday. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by W Simon)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.