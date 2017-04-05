Brazil's BM&FBovespa says tax audit body denies appeal on goodwill case

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 5 A body of Brazil's tax audit council overruled on Wednesday an appeal presented by exchange and clearinghouse firm BM&FBovespa SA related to the booking of goodwill amortizations dating back to 2008.
In a securities filing, BM&FBovespa said that, once all ongoing legal processes taking place at Carf - as the tax auditing council is known - are finalized, it plans to take the case to Brazilian courts. The value of fines implied in the case was around 1.18 billion reais ($381 million) at the end of last year, the filing said.
($1 = 3.0943 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.