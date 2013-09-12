BM&FBovespa's index changes not driven by OGX plunge, CEO says

SAO PAULO, Sept 12 BM&FBovespa SA,
Brazil's only financial exchange operator, did not make changes
in its benchmark Bovespa stock index because of a tumble
in the share price of cash-strapped oil producer OGX Petróleo e
Gas Participações SA, BM&FBovespa Chief Executive
Edemir Pinto said on Thursday.
Changes to the Bovespa "had been considered for quite a long
time, they didn't brew because of short-term situations," Pinto
said at an event to present the new methodology in São Paulo.
The changes were the first since 1968, and aimed at better
reflecting the new reality of Brazil, the second-largest
emerging market economy.